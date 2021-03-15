Bowl for Kids' Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa's signature fundraiser and biggest event of the year! This year, they are implementing new protocols in order to host a safe event including bowling every other lane and having fewer bowlers at each session. The event will take place at multiple locations in Greater Des Moines and continue throughout the month of April!
Bowl For Kids' Sake in April!
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Iowa will be Bowling for Kid's Sake throughout the month of April!