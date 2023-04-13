Lauren Livingston is here to talk about an amazing learning and resource opportunity. This year's Alzheimer's Association BrainWorks Conference will provide free education and resources to support individuals caring for those living with Alzheimer's and other dementias. Some topics they are going to talk about are Latest advancements in Alzheimer’s research, Behavior changes and communication strategies, Planning for future care and finances, Caregiver wellness, Music therapy and Alzheimer’s . There is limited space for this upcoming conference. It’s free for caregivers so they can get the resources they need to help others. There will be special guest speakers to talk about and go in depth about these topics.