Bras for the Cause Art Submission deadline for Auction is fast approaching!

Bras for the Cause Got Your Groove Back Online Auction is happening October 9-18, 2021...But, the ART PIECE SUBMISSIONS must be received by Thursday September 9th! Lynda Myers (Board President) & Wanda Barkdoll (Board Vice President) visit to tell the story of this amazing organization and show us some examples of submissions and the creativity artists exhibit when building these one of a kind works of art! For more information go to www.brasforthecause.com.