Bringing Awareness with the Alzheimer's Association

Megan Benzing joins us in studio today to talk about some tips for talking to your doctor about memory concerns. Across the nation there are 6 million American adults 65+ living with Alzheimer. According to the Alzheimer's Association Facts and Figures report, there are 66 thousand Iowans living with Alzheimer. That number continues to increase and it shows how imperative it is to get early diagnosis and detection and possible treatments.

The Alzheimer's Association has the resources online, in-person support groups, and support so people don't feel alone. Your primary care physician is the first person you should go to when you experience changes in behavior. People tend to brush off symptoms for thinking its just ageing and miss out on the opportunities to help with this disease. Just sit down with your doctor and talk about all the things that you experience and the changes in your behavior and get a diagnosis on your symptoms.