Brock is looking for a new home at ARL of Iowa!

Brock is a 7-year old doggie that is looking for a Forever Home. Megan Davies tells us that he LOVES toys, loves to play and he is very smart...Brock even shows us some tricks that he knows on camera! We also learn more details on the EGGSTRAVAGANZA next weekend (April 9th) at ARL Main. Megan explains how the dogs on the "egg hunt" can pick out their eggs (with treats inside) to put in their baskets! We also learn some more details on the 30th Anniversary of the ARL Raise Your Paw Auction happening Saturday April 23rd at the Iowa Events Center. 200+ silent auction items, more than 50 LIVE items, Appetizers and several NEW things have been added including THREE different musical artists performing...the B2Wins, Joshua Sinclair and Andrew Hoyt ...a Kitten Cuddle Lounge and Superhero themed photo booth! There will also be three different ticket packages being offered: Individual Ticket, Party Animal Ticket (NEW) & VIP Ticket (NEW)

Go to www.arl-iowa.org for more information!