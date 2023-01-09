"Buddy" is looking for a Forever Home and is available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Nic Graziano, Animal Rescue League of Iowa, stops by the studios of Iowa Live to introduce us to "Buddy" who is one of the MANY pets available at the ARL right now. Learn about Buddy and learn how the 30 dogs taken in this week from the unlicensed breeder are doing and how you can help. The ARL now has TWICE the normal amount of pets and can use your assistance. Also, we get details on TOMORROW's Cats N Mats Yoga event (9/2/23) at ARL Main...Plus, Dining & Dogs and the Mane Event happening next month! www.arl-iowa.org