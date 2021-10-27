Business of Ferrets & Halloween Zoo Brew

Jessica Schellhorn becomes a "Ferret Wrangler" at the Blank Park Zoo as she talks about these curious animals! She explains that these ferrets are some of the select animals that are receiving the Covid vaccine and why that is so important. We are also getting ready for the biggest costumed gathering in the area as the special Halloween Edition of Zoo Brew happens THIS FRIDAY! The Punching Pandas will be performing in the heated event center, a Haunted Train Ride and Trick or Treat path with "samples" will also be available! The fun begins at 5:30p with the Costume Contest happening at 6:30p in the Event Center! Individual, Couples and Group (3+) winners will be selected.