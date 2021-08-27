Buster is looking for a new Forever Home...at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Buster is a GREAT CAT looking for a new home! Kathryn Vry, Dog Behavior and Training Assistant at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa tells us about this cat and how you can welcome him into your family. Learn about some of the great DOG related events that are happening in the next few weeks including an all day YAPPY HOUR at Kinship Brewing this Sunday (8/29) and dog training classes that are being offered at ARL main location. www.arl-iowa.org