Busy Halloween Weekend in Central Iowa!

Greg Edwards, CEO/President of Catch Des Moines, talks about some of the fun things happening in the Des Moines area this upcoming week! Thursday night from 5-7pm is Sip & Shop in Valley Junction in West Des Moines with a portion of the proceeds going to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa! Friday it's time for the adults to have a party at the Halloween Edition of Zoo Brew at the Blank Park Zoo from 5:30-8:30pm...and YES, a costume contest will be part of the festivities along with music from the Punching Pandas! Friday thru Sunday it's Trick or TREE at the Greater Des Moines BOO-tanical Garden! The FINAL Downtown Farmers Market of the season is THIS SATURDAY from 8a-Noon. And, the weekend wraps up with the Fox Brewing Halloween 5k starting at noon on Sunday! Go to www.catchdesmoines.com for details on all these events and more!