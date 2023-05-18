Cajun Fest Boil & Brew | Paid Content

Paid Content | Stephen Smith is here to talk about Cajun Fest Boil & Brew. This event will be in the heart of Des Moines in Cowles Commons Saturday, June 17th. Starts at 11 AM and ends at 7 PM. Stop by after the Farmers Market. They want to make Cajun fest the Mardi Gras of the Midwest. They fly the crawfish straight from Louisiana and makes sure they are the freshest. They are adding new food items to the menu and partnering with local restaurants to create something special for this festival. They have different tickets options with one being an all you can eat bundle.