Career Opportunities with Stew Hansen | Paid Content

Paid Content | We are joined by Haley Dittrich, the Human Resource Manager with the Stew Hansen Auto Group. Haley is here to talk about some amazing career opportunities. The Stew Hansen and Dewey Auto Group are looking for people to fill their technician role. Ken Garff has 7 dealerships in Iowa, all of which are looking to hire technicians. A benefit to becoming a technician includes Protech. Protech is the development plan that includes training, pay raises and bonuses, recognition, and tool allowance.