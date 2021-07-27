Catch a lot of HOT activities this week in Iowa!

Greg Edwards, president & CEO of Catch Des Moines has details of some of the hottest activities in Iowa this week, including RAGBRAI making it way across the state this week! The National Balloon Classic will be launching this weekend in Indianola and Friday will include the Gray's Station Summer Concert Series. Saturday, it's the sixth annual Valley Classic Car Show at the Valley Community Center from 9a-1pm! Find out more details and other fun things to do this week by visiting www.catchdesmoines.com