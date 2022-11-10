Catch a Musical, Halloween Party, Iowa Wild and more in Des Moines this week!

Brock Konrad, Catch Des Moines, stops by to talk about a bunch of great things going on in Des Moines this week! Annie Jr will be at the DM Playhouse Friday through Sunday! The BIG HALLOWEEN PARTY FOR ADULTS...BLANK PARK ZOO'S HALLOWEEN ZOO BREW is happening THIS FRIDAY with a haunted train ride and band The Punching Pandas performing in the event center! The Iowa Wild start their season Friday/Saturday at home at Wells Fargo Arena. Great Iowa Pet Expo is Saturday & Sunday at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. And the IMT Des Moines Marathon events happen this weekend downtown! Get information on ALL these events at www.catchdesmoines.com