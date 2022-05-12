CATCH a variety of activities in DES MOINES this week!

Greg Edwards, President/CEO of Catch Des Moines, stops by with some of the highlight events happening around Des Moines this week. Chef Alton Brown Live: Beyond the Eats – The Holiday Variant tour is at the Des Moines Civic Center tomorrow (12/6/22). Ballet Des Moines Presents The Nutcracker at Hoyt Sherman Place Thursday through Sunday. The Santa Fun Run is Saturday at East 6th Street and East Walnut Street in Des Moines. And, you can head out to The Avenues of Ingersoll and Grand and the Roosevelt Cultural District on Saturday for The Peppermint Trail. Get details on all these events, and more, by visiting www.catchdesmoines.com