CATCH a Wide Variety of things to do in DES MOINES this week!

Greg Edwards/CEO-President Catch Des Moines, shares just SOME of the wide variety of things you can do in the Des Moines area this week! It's the final home stand of the year for the Iowa Cubs starting Wednesday and the Des Moines Buccaneers Hockey is back in action this weekend! Also, this weekend enjoy CelebrAsian, Raccoon River Rally and the start of West Des Moines Eat Week! www.catchdesmoines.com