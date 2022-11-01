CATCH Amazing Athletes, Laughs and Free Flea Market in Des Moines this week!

CEO/President of Catch Des Moines, Greg Edwards, highlights some of the great things happening in Central Iowa over the next week...including Chow's 19th Annual Winter Classic Invitational gymnastics event. Over 1500 athletes will be competing Thursday thru Sunday and, new this year, a meet between Iowa State and Temple University on Saturday! Catch the Iowa Wolves in action on Thursday as they take on the Memphis Hustle at Wells Fargo Arena. Friday, comedian Sal Vulcano visits Hoyt Sherman Theater. And, the Iowa State Fair Flea Market happens Saturday & Sunday in the newly renovated 4-H Building at the Fairgrounds and is FREE to attend! Get more details and additional things going on by visiting www.catchdesmoines.com