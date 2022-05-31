CATCH award winning events in DES MOINES this week!

Greg Edwards, President/CEO of Catch Des Moines, has details on some of the great events happening in town including the Principal Charity Classic activities that happen throughout the week and finishing this Friday through Sunday at Wakonda Club for the Principal Charity Classic Golf Tournament. Cajun Fest Boil & Brew is happening this Saturday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at JR's SouthPork Ranch on the Iowa State Fairgrounds. The EMC Dam to DSM is this Saturday and is in its 43rd year! Runners will journey from the Saylorville Dam to downtown Des Moines. Hamilton finishes up it run in Des Moines at the Greater Des Moines Civic Center tonight through Sunday! The Iowa Cubs are also at Principal Park tonight through Sunday. And, The Iowa Craft Brew Festival is happening Saturday at Water Works Park. Find all the ways you can Catch Des Moines this weekend at catchdesmoines.com!