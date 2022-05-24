CATCH CelebrAsian, Barnstormers, John Wayne Birthday Celebration and more in DES MOINES!

Brock Konrad, Vice President of Marketing at Catch Des Moines, has information on great events that are happening in the Des Moines area this week...including the final few days of Wild Lights, presented by MidAmerican Energy, at the Blank Park Zoo Wednesday through Memorial Day. CelebrAsian at Western Gateway Park & John Wayne Birthday Celebration in Winterset both happening Friday and Saturday. The Iowa Barnstormers are back in town this Friday as well! Go to www.catchdesmoines.com for details on all these activities and more!