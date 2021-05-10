Catch Cirque Italia, Haunted Scream Park, Covered Bridges Festival & Fighting Through Kinship 5k

Alex Wilson of Catch Des Moines says there are plenty of things to do in the Des Moines area this upcoming week including: Cirque Italia at Jordan Creek Towne Center, Sleepy Hollow Haunted Scream Park in Des Moines, Fighting through Kinship 5K in Waukee and the Madison County Covered Bridges Festival in Winterset! Get information on these attractions and more by visiting www.catchdesmoines.com