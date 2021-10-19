Catch Des Moines' Alex Wilson shares information on some unique events happening in the Des Moines Area this week including "Cookies on Tap" to benefit the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa. Also, final four evenings of "Night Eyes" for 2021 at the Blank Park Zoo, opening night with the Iowa Wild and "Trunk or Treat" on the south side on Army Post Road! www.catchdesmoines.com
Catch Cookies on Tap, Night Eyes, Iowa Wild and Trunk or Treat in Des Moines!
Alex Wilson, Catch Des Moines, talks about some very unique events happening in Des Moines this week including Cookies on Tap & Truck or Treat !