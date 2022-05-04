Catch Des Moines' Easter Weekend Blog and other fun things to do this week!

Alex Wilson, Catch Des Moines Communications & PR Manager, shows us some fun things to do this week AND how to navigate to their NEW Easter Weekend Blog that posted just this morning. Learn about the Iowa State Poolplayers Association Tournament, Spring Enchantment at Reiman Gardens and Monster Jam at Wells Fargo Arena this weekend! Alex shows us how to unlock a list of a variety of activities in the area designed with Easter in mind that actually start THIS WEEKEND! www.catchdesmoines.com