Catch Des Moines with the Latest Events

Greg Edwards is here to talk about all the stuff that's happening in Des Moines

Greg Edwards joins us in studio today to talk about the many things going on in Des Moines this week.

Check out the eight teams that are playing in Des Moines for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball First and Second Rounds. Open Practice for the teams will be held tomorrow. Practice will run from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. with each team getting 40 minutes on the court. This is free and open to the public – no ticket required. You will also be able to purchase official NCAA merchandise. Parking in the Iowa Events Centers lot will be free this day as well, however limited.

March Madness is back in Des Moines, with games being played on Thursday and Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena. Some tickets may still be available through the NCAA Official Fan-to-Fan Marketplace for the games. You can also experience the Fan Zone in Hy-Vee Hall between sessions on Thursday. The Fan Zone is free and open to the public.

With the return of March Madness to Des Moines comes the return of Hoops and Hops to Cowles Commons Thursday through Saturday. Watch tournament action in a heated tent, grab food from a local food truck, enjoy craft beer, music, and two basketball courts. There is no admission fee. Stop by from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is back along Grand Avenue between 8th and 15th Streets in downtown Des Moines on Friday.The parade gets started at Noon. Or get there early, on Locust Street, for their Parade Tailgating Party from 6 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Tailgate Party has an admission fee of $10.