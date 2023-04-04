Catch Des Moines with the Latest Events

Learn about the fun things to do in Central Iowa this week

Alex Wilson joins us in studio today to talk about some of the fun things going on in central Iowa.

You have two chances to catch the Des Moines Buccaneers this week – Friday and Saturday. Friday, they play the Fargo Force at 7 p.m. Saturday's game against the Sioux City Musketeers with be their Easter Extravaganza with puck drop at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $10.

Head to Wells Fargo Arena on Friday and catch the Iowa Wild as they take on the Chicago Wolves. It will be fan appreciation night with a trading card and team photo giveaway. Tickets start at $22 with puck drop at 7 p.m.

All about the Sunset BBQ Dinner Train this Saturday and the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad. Your train ride features 1950s passenger cars used on the Union Pacific Railroad's famous "City of Los Angeles" and "City of San Francisco" streamliners. The dinner menu includes brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, grilled portabella mushroom, coleslaw, cheesy potatoes, cornbread muffin, brownie, and ice cream. Tickets are $50. The train boards at 4:30 p.m. and arrives back in Boone at 7:15 p.m.

There are many Easter events going on this week and weekend. We have compiled a list of events that can be found on our Easter blog on our website. You can also see some area restaurants that have special Easter brunch menus.