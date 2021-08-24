Catch Dog Days, Outdoor Movie Night, Dam to DSM & 2 Big Music events in Des Moines this week!

Greg Edwards, President/CEO of Catch Des Moines visits and fills us in on some GREAT things happening in Central Iowa in the upcoming week including...Dog Days of Summer at Principal Park Tuesday August 24th where you can bring your DOG to the ballpark! Dogs (and owners) will be seated in a shaded area and provided with plenty of water and fun! There will be a dog parade so all dogs in attendance can experience what it is like on the field at an Iowa Cubs game! Also: Downtown Outdoor Movie Night, the Dam to DSM running event and TWO Musical events...The Exile Music Fest and INGERSOLL LIVE happening this weekend! www.catchdesmoines.com