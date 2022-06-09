CATCH Fidos, Food, Football & Fun this week in DES MOINES

Alex Wilson, Catch Des Moines, has information on a variety of activities happening that you can CATCH around DES MOINES this week! Winefest – Welcome to Our Home event is happening Wednesday evening at the Surety Courtyard beginning at 6pm. Des Moines Kennel Club Dog Show back at the Iowa State Fairgrounds this Friday through Sunday and is FREE to attend!

A Day Out With Thomas this Saturday and Sunday with Thomas the Tank Engine will be rolling in to the Boone and Scenic Valley Railroad! Join The Hall and the Justice League of Food for their steer roast event, Steertoberfest on September 10th at The Hall! And, you can cheer on your favorite team during the Iowa vs. Iowa State football game at Cowles Commons with Touchdown Tailgate on Saturday...gates open at 11a with the game starting at 3pm. There will be two Jumbotron TVs to watch the game, as well as beverages and food available purchase. For information on ALL these events go to www.catchdesmoines.com