CATCH Golden Girls Puppets, Circus, Hockey & Laughs this week in DES MOINES!

Alex Wilson, Catch Des Moines, has some great ideas of fun things to do this week in Central Iowa! A brand-new show that parodies classic "Golden Girls" moments–with puppets is coming to Temple Theatre tonight (1/25/22) through Sunday. The Za Ga Zig Shrine Circus will be at the Jacobson Exhibition Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday. Catch the Iowa Wild in action this Friday and Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena as they take on the San Diego Gulls. And, comedian Jim Jefferies is bringing "The Moist Tour" to Hoyt Sherman on Saturday. Also, learn about the RED BULL SOAPBOX event that was just announced and is coming to Des Moines this June! More information at www.catchdesmoines.com