CATCH great shows, hockey, haunted houses and Trick or Trees in DES MOINES!

Greg Edwards, CEO/President Catch Des Moines, has information on a LOT of activities in Central Iowa happening starting TONIGHT! "Fiddler On The Roof" & "The Crown Live!" both start tonight and run through Sunday at the DSM Civic Center and Temple Theater respectively. The Des Moines Buccaneers Hockey Team plays Friday and Saturday at Buccaneer Arena. It's your last chance to check out Phantom Fall Fest at Adventureland this Friday through Sunday. Enjoy a day of trick or treating, entertainment, and participate in activities about trees and spooky botanicals at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden on Saturday with Trick or Trees! Get information on all these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com