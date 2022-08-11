CATCH Harriet the Spy, DTDM Winter Market, Off Road Race & Bert Kreischer in DES MOINES this weekend!

Alex Wilson, Communications and PR Manager-Catch Des Moines, stops by to talk about exciting things happening in Des Moines this weekend! It's your last chance to see Harriet the Spy at the Des Moines Community Playhouse Friday through Sunday. Start your Saturday morning off at the Downtown Des Moines' Winter Market in Historic Court District from 9a-1p. Cheer on your favorite runners with the RETURN of the Living History Farms Off Road Race on Saturday. REGISTRATION HAS BEEN EXTENDED until WEDNESDAY at 4pm. And, if you are ready to laugh...we mean REALLY LAUGH...Stand-up comedian, Bert Kreischer, is coming to the Des Moines Civic Center on Saturday! Get details on all these events AND MORE at www.catchdesmoines.com