CATCH Hockey, The Beach Boys, Holiday Promenade & Futsal in DES MOINES this week!

Alex Wilson, Communications and PR Manager at Catch Des Moines, has details on some of the seasonal-timely events happening in Des Moines this week! The Iowa Wild hockey team will be in action three times this week against the Rockford Ice Hogs Tuesday and the Texas Stars Friday and Saturday. 'Tis the Season with The Brach Boys Thursday at the Des Moines Civic Center. The Holiday Promenade is happening inDes Moines Historic East Village Friday night concluding with fireworks! And, the Skywalk Futsal Classic takes place at Hy-Vee Hall Friday through Sunday. Get information on all these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com