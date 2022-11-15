CATCH Holiday Activities starting this week in DES MOINES!

Alex Wilson, Communications and PR Manager-Catch Des Moines, has information on holiday traditions that are returning to central Iowa this week! Jingle in the Junction at Historic Valley Junction happens on Thursdays 5-9pm with the glow of more than 100,000 lights as you shop, eat and enjoy entertainment. The Holiday Promenade will be in Historic East Village on Friday night 5-9pm. Enjoy two days of whiskey this Friday and Saturday at Whiskey Fest taking place at The River Center. And, the Iowa Wild are back on home ice as they take on the Milwaukee Admirals at Wells Fargo Arena Friday night at 7pm. Get all the details on these fun events, and more, at www.catchdesmoines.com