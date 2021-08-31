CATCH lots of music, basketball and train rides in DES MOINES this week!

Greg Edwards, CEO of Catch Des Moines, lets us know about several big events that are happening in Central Iowa this week including a LOT of music! The Des Moines Symphony will be performing Water Works Pops at Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park both Saturday and Sunday! Saturday's concert is "Aretha: A tribute" where the symphony will pay tribute to Aretha Franklin. Sunday is a celebration of composer John Williams with film favorites being played. Riverview Music Festival is happening Saturday at Riviera Amphitheater at Riverview Park.