CATCH some BIG activities around DES MOINES this week!

Greg Edwards, CEO/President-Catch Des Moines, talks about some of the great activities in central Iowa that locals have become accustom to this time of year! The Iowa Ag Expo (Iowa Power Farming Show) is happening at the Iowa Events Center with more than 15-hundred booths from around the Midwest. Tickets are just $10 for adults, or $5 if you buy in advance and kids 14 and under get in free! The 18th Annual Groundhog Day Celebration will be happening Wednesday morning at High Life Lounge...Polk County Paula will be there to reveal how many more weeks of winter she thinks we are in store for before spring! Iowa's Original RV Show will be at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Thursday through Sunday. And, the 45th Annual "Brr Ride" – Perry's Bike Ride to Rippey is happening this Saturday no matter the weather and serves as the biggest annual fundraiser for the Perry Chamber of Commerce. For more information on these events and other things going on in the Des Moines area go to www.catchdesmoines.com