CATCH some COOL things to do in DES MOINES this week!

Brock Konrad, VP of Marketing for Catch Des Moines, visits in studio to talk about some of the great things we can CATCH in DES MOINES this week! As temperatures are perfect for baseball this week, the Iowa Cubs are at home against the Columbus Clippers through Sunday! The ever-popular musical, Hamilton, is making its way back to stage at the Des Moines Civic Center starting tomorrow (5/17) and continues through June 5, 2022. Jasper Winery's Summer Concert Series is back on Thursday from 6 – 9 p.m. with local favorite Brother Trucker taking the stage! The event is FREE to attend! And, the celebration of comics, toys, TV, film, art, cosplay, and games is at Hy-Vee Hall Saturday & Sunday, Des Moines Comic Con! Get information on these events and MANY others at www.catchdesmoines.com