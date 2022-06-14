CATCH some cool things to do in DES MOINES this week!

Brock Konrad, Vice President of Marketing-Catch Des Moines, talks about all the cool outdoor activities that are happening around Des Moines this week! The Iowa Cubs are at home vs. rival Omaha Tuesday through Sunday. Tickets start at just $9! Johnson Green Days is an annual community celebration with activities that include a bags tournament, car show, parade, carnival, live music, fireworks, and much more Thursday through Sunday at Terra Park in Johnston. The event is FREE to attend! Rendezvous on Riverview is back and offering FREE concerts every Friday in June and July at Riverview Park. Head out there on Friday to hear Brother Trucker from 5:30pm – 9:30pm. RoR is FREE to Attend! And, one wacky and crazy race is rolling into Des Moines this Saturday – it's the Red Bull Soapbox Race. Get ready to see 50 crazy soapbox cars as they race down the hill by the Iowa State Capitol one by one. This is FREE and open to the public to view the event! Learn more about these events and MANY others happening around town by going to www.catchdesmoines.com