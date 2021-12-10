CATCH Spirits in the Garden, Escaping the Labyrinth, IMT DSM Marathon & Nitro Circus in DES MOINES this week!

Greg Edwards, CEO & President of Catch Des Moines, lets us know about some of the great events happening in Central Iowa as fall is upon us! It's that time of year to enjoy more than 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns along with magic shows, candy, chemistry experiments, and more at Reiman Gardens in Ames for Spirits in the Gardens Friday through Sunday! You can also check out a performance of Escaping the Labyrinth, Friday through next Sunday at the Des Moines Community Playhouse. Participate or cheer on your favorite runners at the IMT Des Moines Marathon this weekend (Saturday & Sunday).

And, catch high flying action and athletes at Principal Park on Sunday for the Nitro Circus "You Got This" Tour. For information on all of these events, plus many more, go to www.catchdesmoines.com