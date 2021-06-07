Catch the Corndog Kickoff, Home Show Expo, Star Party & National Youth Soccer Tourney this week!

Greg Edwards from Catch Des Moines has details on some of the outstanding events happening in the Des Moines area this week. The US Youth Soccer National Presidents Cup is happening at James W. Cownie Soccer Complex Wednesday thru Sunday. A "Star Party" at Ewing Park on Thursday, Corndog Kickoff at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday and the Home Show Expo begins this Saturday in Cumming! www.catchdesmoines.com
