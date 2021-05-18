Catch the Dew Tour, Pedal for Paws, Barnstormers & a Garden Party in Des Moines!

Alex Wilson, Communications and PR Manager for Catch Des Moines, visits with information about some of the biggest events coming to Des Moines this week including the Dew Tour skateboard competition and festival downtown! It's also the home opener for the Iowa Barnstormer at Wells Fargo Arena and Pedal for Paws bike ride in support of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa! And, you can check out the First Annual Garden Party at The Salisbury House and Gardens. Find out more about these and other events by visiting www.catchdesmoines.com