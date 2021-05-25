Catch the Downtown Farmers Market, Wild Lights Festival, Iowa Cubs & Sunday Tunes this week in Des Moines

Alex Wilson, Communications and PR Manager for Catch Des Moines, has information on several of the great things happening around town this week. The Downtown Farmers Market will be back with many of the familiar venders back operating including some of the great breakfast foods being offered. Don't miss the final week of the Wild Lights Festival at the Blank Park Zoo through May 31st. The Iowa Cubs have a home stand this week and Sunday Tunes at Summerset Winery in Indianola is a perfect way to wrap up your weekend!