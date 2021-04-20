Catch the Drake Relays, Trash Bash, Pollinator Parade & Volleyball Championships in Des Moines this week!

Catch Des Moines' Greg Edwards has all the latest information on some exciting events happening in central Iowa this week! The Drake Relays headline this week's activities from Wednesday through Saturday! NAIA Men's Volleyball Championship & Earth Day Trash Bash both happen on Saturday. And, the Pollinator Parade is happening at the Greater Des Moines Botanical Center. Get details on these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com
