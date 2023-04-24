CATCH the Iowa Cubs, Drake Relays and MORE this week in Des Moines

Alex Wilson, Communications and PR Manager-Catch Des Moines, talks about some of the great events happening around town this week. The Iowa Cubs are back in town starting Tuesday vs the Louisville Bats through Sunday. Drake Relay activities happen all week long with Most Beautiful Bulldog Contest, The Grand Blue Mile Run and other fun activities happen today and tomorrow. The 113th Drake Rely events beginning Wednesday (decathlon/heptathlon) thru Saturday. Tickets ARE still available. See schedule at www.draketix.com/drakerelays. Take the kids to see Air Play at the Des Moines Civic Center on Saturday. It’s part comedy, part sculpture, part circus, part theatre. And, for the adults, Booze-a--palooza at Iowa Events Center on Saturday. Get details on all these events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com