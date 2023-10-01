CATCH the NEW VISITORS PUBLICATION and more from Catch Des Moines

Greg Edwards, President/CEO of Catch Des Moines talks about some of the big events happening in Des Moines this week including Chow's Winter Classic Invitational Gymnastics Meet happening at Hy Vee Hall this week! The Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo will also be in town this weekend at Wells Fargo Arena and Go Dog Go musical performing at the Des Moines Playhouse. There is also a special STATE FAIR THEMED NBA G-League Iowa Wolves Basketball game this Sunday with trucker hats, butter sculpting, baby goat petting zoo and great specials on food & fun at Wells Fargo Arena!