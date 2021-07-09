CATCH the Woodland Cemetery Restoration, Dog Shows, Tunnel to Towers Run & Touchdown Tailgate Party!

Greg Edwards, CEO of Catch Des Moines highlights some of the many things happening in the Des Moines Area this week! Be part of the Woodland Cemetery Restoration project happening this Thursday and Friday. Head out to the Iowa State Fairgrounds Friday through Sunday for Des Moines Kennel Club September Dog Shows. Start your Saturday morning off honoring those who lost their lives 20 years ago on September 11, with the Tunnel to Towers 5k in Ankeny. Catch the Iowa/Iowa State football game this Saturday at Cowles Commons for Touchdown Tailgate hosted by Des Moines Performing Arts. There will be big screen TVs, food trucks, Iowa Craft Beer tent, and more to enjoy for all ages. Local 5 will be on hand to help with the festivities including Hawkeye vs Cyclone bags games! Fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items (particularly healthy, low-sugar cereal, peanut butter, and canned fruit in its own juice) or to offer a monetary donation to DMARC for the Food Pantry Network. Fans will be able to donate for the Hawk or Clone team. Totals will be announced during half-time to see who are the most giving fans at the event. You will need to bring your own chair if you are looking to sit and enjoy the game. The Touchdown Tailgate party will take place starting 11 a.m....Iowa/Iowa State kickoff time is 3:30pm and the game will be seen on Local 5! For details on these events and more go to www.catchdesmoines.com