CATCH things for the Kids, Students, Girls and Shoppers to do around DES MOINES this week!

Catch Des Moines' Alex Wilson talks about some of the many things happening around central Iowa this week including a chance to discuss "Is Iowa Nice a Real Thing?" with "The Iowa Nice Guy: Scott Seipker" downtown. Also, Junie B. Jones in "Jingle Bells Batman Smells" at The Playhouse, "The Cake" at the Stoner Theater and the North Pole Craft and Vendor Show at Adventureland Inn in Altoona. Learn more about all these things and more at www.catchdesmoines.com