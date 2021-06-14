Catch Up Contributions for your Retirement Plan

PAID CONTENT | Loren Merkle of Merkle Retirement Planning discusses the benefits of adding extra money to your retirement plan by ways of Catch-Up Contributions after the age of 50. Loren talks about the types of accounts this money can be applied, amounts that are allowed and how to best utilize that strategy. Also, the first LIVE Lunch & Learn event since February 2020 is happening this Thursday (6/17) and will address the three stages of retirement. This complimentary event can be attended in person or online. Sign up at www.merkleplan.com