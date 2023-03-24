Catch up with the ARL

Josh Fiala is here and Wesley is back with another appearance. A major event is coming up in a few weeks. The Raise Your Paw Event and auctions is happening April 22 at Meadows Event Center at Prairie Meadows. Over 200 silent auction items, 50 live auction items 100% of proceeds benefit the homeless pets at the ARL. Learn more and purchase tickets (individual/reserved table of 10) at ARL-Iowa.org/RYP
The ARL are also hosting 2 upcoming vaccine clinic. April 3rd 2:30-5:30pm at ARL Animal Services -1615 SE 14th St Des Moines, IA 50320 and April 22nd 10-1pm at Paws & Pints - 6218 Willowmere Dr. Des Moines, IA 50321. The later date one is for dogs only. the price for the vaccine is $30 per pet and registration required. For more information visit ARL-Iowa.org/Vaccine