CATCH wrestling, childrens stories, fun competition & Iowa history in DES MOINES this week!

Alex Wilson from Catch Des Moines has a variety of great activities here in central Iowa this week including the IHSAA State Wrestling Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena! Take your kids ages 2 – 5 to the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden on Friday for Story Sprouts. Get ready for some competition during Captain Roy's Shiver on the River this Saturday. And, you can learn about the first black collegiate athlete in Iowa's history, Frank "Kinney" Holbrook, this Saturday Hope + Elim Church...The Shoulder of Giants! Learn more about these amazing events and more at www.catchdesmoines.com