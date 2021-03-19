x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Iowa Live

Celebrate National Deli Meat & National Nutrition Month with fun charcuterie board themed offerings!

IowaBeef Check-Off and the National Pork Board want to remind everyone of the nutritious value of deli meat during National Deli Meat/Nutrition Month | PAID CONTENT

March is National Deli Meat & National Nutrition Month!  Iowa Beef Check-Off and the National Pork Board encourage you to incorporate Deli Meat into a healthy, easy to prepare lunch! Trish Brimhall, RDN, will show you ways to include the whole family in creating interesting presentations for enjoying a well balanced meal that includes deli meats!  Charcuterie and JAR-cuterie presentations make the meal fun and nutritious! www.nationaldelimeatmonth.org 