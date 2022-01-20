Celebrate National Hot Sauce Day with Lola's Fine Hot Sauce! | Paid Content

PAID CONTENT | Celebrate National Hot Sauce Day this Saturday January 22nd with an Iowa product that is now available nationwide...Lola's Fine Hot Sauce! Lola's Fine Hot Sauce CEO Taufeek Shah says after the success their "Core Four" products (Original, Ghost Pepper, Trinidad Scorpion Pepper & Carolina Reaper Pepper Flavors) locally, they continued to expand their product line and now available nationwide at Lowe's Home Improvement Stores and several other large retailers. Additional hot sauce flavors include the new Green Jalapeno & Serrano, creamy-buttery Buffa-Lola (Buffalo) and Family Reserve...that will "Knock your Socks Off...it'll make you cry it is so hot, but, it is SO GOOD!" Lola's has also recently entered into the snack food market with a partnership with Casey's at their 2200+ locations in 16 states! Look for Zesty Jalapeno Peanuts, Zesty Jalapeno Pretzels and Zesty Jalapeno Cashews with the signature bottle of Lola's on the bag! Learn more about this West Des Moines company and all their products by visiting www.lolasfinehotsauce.com and HAPPY HOT SAUCE DAY!