Help celebrate the Veterans of Foreign Wars 100th Anniversary by participating the the First Annual Ruck & Ride 5k-10k! Walk/Ruck/Run/Ride your bicycle to help raise funds to support the many programs the VFW have to offer including assistance for our Veterans. Perhaps a Veteran needs help with yard work, home maintenance, needs a ride to an appointment, needs groceries picked up, short term child care or a variety of other types of assistance, the VFW can help!
Celebrate VFW 100th Anniversary with 1st Annual Ruck and Ride
State of Iowa's VFW 1st annual Ruck and Ride will take place Saturday May 22nd to honor the 100th Anniversary of the VFW!