Celebrate VFW 100th Anniversary with 1st Annual Ruck and Ride

Help celebrate the Veterans of Foreign Wars 100th Anniversary by participating the the First Annual Ruck & Ride 5k-10k! Walk/Ruck/Run/Ride your bicycle to help raise funds to support the many programs the VFW have to offer including assistance for our Veterans. Perhaps a Veteran needs help with yard work, home maintenance, needs a ride to an appointment, needs groceries picked up, short term child care or a variety of other types of assistance, the VFW can help!