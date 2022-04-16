Celebrating 10 years of Des Moines' Local TV Show...IOWA LIVE on LOCAL 5!

"From the Karl Chevrolet Studios in West Des Moines...THIS is Iowa Live..." is how the show started on April 15, 2022 as we approached 10 Years on the air. The original show started as a local, unscripted morning program that called upon the talents of a couple of veteran radio hosts, a well know meteorologist and a talented on air personality to help everyone in Des Moines have a Great Day. At 6am on April 16, 2012 the LIVE Morning TV Show went on the air. Lou Sipolt, Heather Burnside, Jason Parkin, Caryn Lee Meeks, Suzet Nelson, Michele Brown and Jackie Schmillen have all had vital roles in the success of the show. Lou & Jackie were the hosts when the show as it made the move from its downtown studios in Des Moines to it's current location in West Des Moines. The show has evolved into what is now IOWA LIVE on Local 5 at 11:45 and continues to showcase events and items of interest that are simply Local-Local-Local in the Des Moines community.